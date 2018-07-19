Narcos: Mexico first look — Michael Peña takes on Diego Luna's Guadalajara Cartel in Netflix's companion series

The first look stills of Netflix's original series Narcos: Mexico, featuring Michael Peña and Diego Luna, was released on Wednesday.

Shifting the setting of the hit show from Colombia to Mexico, the new series will take place in the 1980s and explore the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel into the biggest drug empire in Mexico.

Luna will play the drug lord Felix Gallardo, the cartel's enigmatic leader, while Peña will appear as an undercover DEA agent Kiki Camarena, who moves from California to take on the Gallardo's cartel. The stakes for both become higher as Camaerna begins to dig deeper into the cartel.

While the first two seasons of Narcos explored the story of the late Colombian drug kingpin Pablo Escobar, season 3 focused on the rise and fall of Colombia's Cali cartel and heralded the shift of the drug wars to Mexico.

Narcos: Mexico will be produced by Gaumont Television for Netflix. Eric Newman will act as executive producer and showrunner. The series will also star Matt Letscher as James Kuykendall, Tenoch Huerta as Rafael Caro Quintero, Joaquín Cosío as Ernesto "Don Neto" Fonseca Carrillo, Teresa Ruiz as Isabella Bautista and Alyssa Diaz as Mika Camarena among others.

This will mark the second collaboration between Peña and Luna, as Luna had earlier cast Peña in his 2014 English language directorial debut Cesar Chavez as the civil rights leader who co-founded the United Farm Workers Union. Peña also recently starred in the Marvel film Ant Man and the Wasp.

Narcos: Mexico will premiere globally on Netflix later this year.

Updated Date: Jul 19, 2018 15:41 PM