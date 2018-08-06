You are here:

Nappily Ever After trailer: Sanaa Lathan finds shaving her head can be a liberating experience

FP Staff

Aug,06 2018 18:34:07 IST

Netflix released the trailer of Nappily Ever After, based on the book of the same name, by Trisha R Thomas on 2 August.

The trailer opens with Violet Jones (Sanaa Lathan) waking up earlier than her boyfriend to fix her hair and then sliding back into bed like nothing happened. "Ever since I was a kid, my hair was everything. I had to be fixed. Only then was I perfect," she says.

Sanaa Lathan as Violet Jones in Nappily Ever After. Youtube

The clip shows Violet as a strong woman who has it all — a high-powered job, a doting boyfriend (played by Ricky Whittle of American Gods), and the perfect hairdo — that she painstakingly maintains. However, she goes into a downward spiral after she loses both her job and boyfriend, followed by a salon accident that ruins her hair.

Violet, who is defined herself by her hair, impulsively shaves it all off. What follows is a journey to get past her insecurities and a self-discovery. "My hair was a second job. Now I'm forced to focus on myself. I wonder who I'll be," she reflects at the end.

Directed by Haifaa Al-Mansour, Nappily Ever After also stars Lyriq Bent, Ernie Hudson, and Lynn Whitfield and is scheduled for a 21 September premiere on the streaming platform.

Watch the trailer here.

