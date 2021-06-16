Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale to headline Ryan Murphy's limited series The Watcher for Netflix
Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale will star as a married couple who move into the dream home – only to then start receiving disturbing letters from someone calling themselves The Watcher
Oscar-nominated actor Naomi Watts and Homecoming star Bobby Cannavale will headline streamer Netflix's upcoming limited series The Watcher.
The show comes from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan of Ratched and The Politician fame, reported Deadline.
The two actors will star as a married couple whose move into their dream home is threatened by terrifying letters from a stalker who calls himself The Watcher.
Check out the announcement here
The series is inspired by the real-life "Watcher" house in New Jersey, which was put back on the market after the new homeowners received chilling letters from a person, who claimed to have been “watching” the house for decades.
When the house failed to sell, the family rented it out, and the renters also got a threatening letter.
The new project will be the second joint outing for Watts and Cannavale, who are set to feature together in the upcoming movie Once Upon a Time in Staten Island.
Besides Murphy and Brennan, the show will also be executive produced by Eric Newman, Bryan Unkeless, Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman.
The Watcher will start filming later this year.
(With inputs from Press Trust Of India)
