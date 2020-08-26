Nani's thriller V, Millie Bobby Brown's Enola Holmes, Bad Boy Billionaires: India — Trailers this week

Enola Holmes, out on Netflix on 23 September, will see Millie Bobby Brown as ace detective Sherlock Holmes' teenage sister.

From the story of Sherlock Holmes’ sister search for their missing mother to Kate Winslet’s Ammonite and Telugu thriller V — this week has an interesting mix of trailers.

V



In Nani's 25th Telugu film, the actor seems to play an anti-hero, challenging Sudheer Babu, who plays a cop. According to The Indian Express, V is about a crime writer who falls in love with a cop. His blissful life takes a turn when he is challenged by a killer with a puzzle. Then begins a showdown, a battle between good versus evil.

The trailer shows Nani grinning evilly, while Sudheer seems perturbed by the multiple crimes he comes across. The clip teases plenty of fast-paced action sequences orchestrated by stunt coordinator Ravi Varma that will keep the audience at the edge of their seats (or couches). V also stars Nivetha Thomas, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jagapathi Babu, Vennela Kishore, Nassar, and Srinivas Avasarala.

V is among the many South Indian films that are getting a direct-to-digital release ever since the coronavirus outbreak forced the shuttering of cinemas. Written and directed by Mohanakrishna Indraganti, the action thriller will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 5 September.

Enola Holmes



Millie Bobby Brown plays Enola Holmes, sister to ace detective Sherlock Holmes in the upcoming Netflix film. Helena Bonham Carter plays the siblings' mother who mysteriously goes missing. While her elder brothers Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and Mycroft (Sam Claflin) expect her to go to finishing school, Enola slinks off to London with the sole mission of finding her mother.

The plot is based on Nancy Springer' young adult fiction book series The Enola Holmes Mysteries, which reimagines the world created by Arthur Conan Doyle with Sherlock's teenage sister as the protagonist.

Enola Holmes will release on 23 September.

Ammonite



The period drama, directed by God's Own Country helmer Francis Lee, follows a famed paleontologist Mary Anning (Kate Winslet), who prefers her solitude. Her routine is broken once Charlotte (Saoirse Ronan) and her husband Roderick Murchison (James McArdle) arrive.

Charlotte and Mary eventually develop an intense romance. However, many have questioned the film's storyline, with Anning's real-life descendants claiming that her sexuality was never confirmed.

Also featuring in Ammonite are Fiona Shaw, plus God’s Own Country alumni Gemma Jones and Alec Secareanu. The first look was revealed at last year's Cannes Film Festival. Ammonite will have its premiere at the upcoming Toronto Film Festival before hitting the cinemas on 13 November.

CU Soon



Fahadh Faasil and Roshan Mathew star in Mahesh Narayanan's thriller about a software engineer from Kerala assigned by his family to help a Dubai-based cousin find his missing fiancé, after she leaves behind a video-based suicide note.

The unique feature of this film is that it's shot with a phone in a controlled and restricted environment during the lockdown. Darshana Rajendran, Mala Parvathy and Saiju Kurup complete the cast of the feature. CU Soon will debut globally on 1 September on Amazon Prime Video.

Bad Boy Billionaires: India



The docuseries will focus on Indian tycoons Subrata Roya, Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Byrraju Ramalinga carving successful businesses out of nothing but soon outed for grave financial crimes and corruption. The series will bring in insiders and experts to delve further into the rise and fall of these men. The official synopsis states, "What would you do to make it to the top? To build an empire? To maintain an image? Bad Boy Billionaires answers just that."

Bad Boy Billionaires: India will start streaming on Netflix from 2 September.

Ram Singh Charlie



Ram Singh Charlie is about a performer Charlie (Kumud Mishra) who along with his wife (Divya Dutta), moves to a big city after their circus runs in losses and shuts down. To make ends meet, Charlie works menial jobs from cleaning window panes to a rickshaw puller, but remains unhappy. His wife tells him, "All I know is that you were born to perform in the circus." He finally regains courage and decides to start his own circus.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Ram Singh Charlie will arrive on SonyLIV on 28 August.