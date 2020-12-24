Entertainment

Nani’s Telugu action-thriller V set for theatrical release in January, 2021

V, directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti, also stars Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jagapathi Babu, Nassar, Vennela Kishore and Srinivas Avasarala.

FP Trending December 24, 2020 19:47:52 IST
Nani's Telugu action-thriller V is now set to have a traditional screening in cinemas after it released on Amazon Prime Video in September.

V was postponed after cinemas were announced shut due to the coronavirus -induced lockdown. The makers then decided to go for a direct-to-digital release.

The film, directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti and produced by Dil Raju also stars Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jagapathi Babu, Nassar, Vennela Kishore and Srinivas Avasarala.

Here is the announcement

V follows the life of a policeman who falls in love with a crime writer. However, things take a turn when a killer challenges him with a puzzle to solve. It remains to be seen if he takes up the challenge or not.

The film had opened to lukewarm reviews with critics saying that it felt like a watered down version of a manhunt operation, where the viewer is expected to empathise with the killer.

