Nani’s Telugu action-thriller V set for theatrical release in January, 2021

Nani's Telugu action-thriller V is now set to have a traditional screening in cinemas after it released on Amazon Prime Video in September.

V was postponed after cinemas were announced shut due to the coronavirus -induced lockdown. The makers then decided to go for a direct-to-digital release.

The film, directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti and produced by Dil Raju also stars Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jagapathi Babu, Nassar, Vennela Kishore and Srinivas Avasarala.

VERYYY IMPORTANT DEVELOPMENT... #TELUGU CINEMA SHOWS THE WAY... Fresh development... A film that premiered on #Amazon in Sept 2020, will now release in *cinemas* OFFICIALLY... #Telugu film #VTheMovie - starring #Nani and #SudheerBabu - will arrive in *cinemas* on 1 Jan 2020. pic.twitter.com/pvyjFwYVwL — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 24, 2020

V follows the life of a policeman who falls in love with a crime writer. However, things take a turn when a killer challenges him with a puzzle to solve. It remains to be seen if he takes up the challenge or not.

The film had opened to lukewarm reviews with critics saying that it felt like a watered down version of a manhunt operation, where the viewer is expected to empathise with the killer.