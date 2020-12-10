Nani, Sai Pallavi's film Shyam Singha Roy launched, actor shares pictures from the ceremony

Shyam Singha Roy is scheduled to go on floors later this month.

Nani next film Shyam Singha Roy was officially launched on Thursday, 10 December, with a puja ceremony. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Venkat Boyanpalli, the film will also star Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty.

The pictures from the ceremony of Shyam Singha Roy are creating a buzz on social media. The shooting of the film is scheduled to begin from this month.

Check out the pictures here

NANI - SAI PALLAVI - KRITHI SHETTY FILM LAUNCHED.. Mahurat of #Telugu film #ShyamSinghaRoy - starring #Nani, #SaiPallavi and #KrithiShetty - was held today... Directed by Rahul Sankrityan... Produced by Venkat Boyanapalli... Shoot begins this month. pic.twitter.com/NdhMHolRui — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 10, 2020

Nani's father sounded the clapboard to mark the beginning the film. The actor shared a video of his father delivering the first clap.

According to The News Minute, Shyam Singha Roy is Nani's 27th film. At the launch event of the film, Merlapaka Gandhi switched on the camera, while Shiva Nirvana and Venky Kudumula handed over the script of the film to the makers.

The film is based on the concept of reincarnation. The flashback portions are set in Kolkata and will be shot in the metro city itself.

According to the Times of India said that Shyam Singha Roy will also star Madonna Sebastian, Rahul Ravindran, Murali Sharma and Abhinav Gomatam is pivotal roles.