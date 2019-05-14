Nanette comedian Hannah Gadsby to release her next Netflix special in 2020

Nanette creatorHannah Gadsby will release her Netflix comedy special, titled Douglas, in 2020, reports Variety. Gadsby was attending Netflix’s FYSEE event, where the comedienne discussed her set on Nanette.

Talking about her new special, Hannah said, “I’m so excited to announce today that Douglas will be released on Netflix in 2020. I’m really enjoying touring with the live performance, but there will be places in the world that I won’t be able to visit, so it’s wonderful that Netflix will bring the show to every corner of the globe.”

Hannah began touring with Douglas from 30 April. The title actually comes from her favourite pet dog. Gadsby said that audiences should not 'expect' anything particular for the special. Giving a peak into her set, she added that her new stand-up ac will revolve around expectations and labels which usually keep them from being met.

Nanette opened to rave critical reviews, with most praising Gadsby for her unique story-telling style. Hannah dealt with crucial subjects like homophobia and misogyny through her set. Despite its success and an obvious pressure to equal its comic quotient in Douglas, Gadsby reveals that she absolutely did not worry about topping her last special.

Gadsby said that much like Nanette, she spoke about the things she felt passionate about in Douglas.

