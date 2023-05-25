Nandita Das clarifies her statement about Cannes being a festival of 'films' and not 'clothes'

Nandita Das is a filmmaker and actor who always believes in calling spade a spade. Recently, sharing throwback images from the Cannes Film Festival, raging from 2005 to 2018, she said how the festival is about films and not just clothes. She wrote- “Sadly missing Cannes this year. Sometimes people seem to forget that it is a festival of films and not of clothes! Considering I can’t show you the amazing films I watched or the conversations I have had or take you back in time when Manto premiered there. Here are a few images through the years in Cannes. And only the ones in Saris as there is a fair amount of chatter about the ‘celebrities who wore saris in Cannes’.”

She added- “Well it is surely my go-to garment. Simple, elegant and Indian. Least fussy – easy to get in and get out of it! Each of the images have an interesting story behind it but too long to share. So feel free to make up your own story from the photos you see. And guess the year they are from – 2005, 20013, 2016-2018!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nandita Das (@nanditadasofficial)

The filmmaker and actor shared another long post about Cannes and said how her spontaneous thoughts were misconstrued as a dig; again not forgetting to add some of her pictures from Cannes. She wrote- “It seems like my post about Cannes has sparked an unintended debate! It’s amusing how a spontaneous sharing of thoughts and throwback images was perceived to be ‘a dig’! Pointing fingers is a pointless exercise. Things are often more nuanced than we think they are. At such events, men have far less pressure about how they look. They can repeat their tuxedos, and no one will know or care. Whereas women have a much greater burden of looking beautiful, sexy, regal, stylish, stunning, unique etc. etc. Blaming them is overlooking the role each of us plays in perpetuating this disproportionate pressure. The celebrities, the festival, the media and us viewers and readers…we are all complicit.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nandita Das (@nanditadasofficial)

She added, “Please read my posts for what they are and not what you think is between the lines! I dislike sitting on judgement just as much as I don’t like to be judged for my choices. Nuances are often lost in short-form communications. For instance, I should not have written that the festival is about films because it is also about conversations and collaborations between filmmakers, storytellers, producers, technicians and film lovers. That was between the lines!”

Nandita Das’s exclusive interview on Zwigato

Getting the team together, how difficult or easy was it to be the captain of the ship?

Being the captain of the ship is always easy and difficult and there are no two ways to do it. Easy in the sense that it is nice that right from the inception of the idea to its final stage, you make all the little decisions. You tend to think that everything is in your control. But actually, it isn’t. There are many factors that are beyond your control. It is also challenging that every decision that you make putting the cast and crew together and we started the shoot during COVID, so there was always that fear that nobody gets COVID during the shooting time, then probably we would have to stall the shooting. There are challenges in every shoot. Nobody can claim that their shoot was a smooth ride. That’s just the nature of the beast.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.