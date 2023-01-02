While the world welcomed the new year 2023 with great celebrations and indulging in exciting parties and getaways, the event was quite different for critically acclaimed actor-filmmaker Nandita Das as she decided to begin her year by spending time at the Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. Taking to her Instagram handle, Nandita shared a couple of photos from the ashram where she went with her mother, Varsha Das to a book launching event. Notably, the event was organised for the launch of a book on Mahatma Gandhi’s secretary and confidant, Mahadev Desai, and the mother-daughter duo was invited as guests of honour. Dressed in a simple ethnic look, Nandita and her mother can be seen posing at the ashram and then at the book launch.

Taking to the caption of her post, the director noted how Sabarmati Ashram was a perfect place for her to be in the new year, further calling it a “reflective and inspirational start to 2023.”

“It was the release of a book on Mahadev Desai. So much of what we know about Gandhi is thanks to his personal secretary, frontline reporter, and confidant, Mahadevbhai. They were inseparable for the 25 years he was with Gandhi. Such a privilege to listen to the author Nachiketa Desai about his grandfather. The other experts also shed light on the role Mahadevbhai played in chronicling those times,” she further wrote about the event.

No doubt, this was quite enlightening and low-key on her part as she welcomed her new year with the company of her mother.

Speaking about the book launch event, the book titled Mahadev Desai: Mahatma Gandhi’s Frontline Reporter was released by Padma Bhushan awardee Bhikhu Parekh to mark Mahadev Desai’s birth anniversary. The book is authored by Nachiketa Desai, a senior journalist and the grandson of Mahadev Desai.

On the work front, Nandita Das who is known for having all the feathers to being an actor, writer, and director recently helmed the Kapil Sharma starrer Zwigato.

