Bimbisara, directed by Mallidi Vashist, will feature Nandamuri Kalyan Ram as a 'barbaric king.'

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram first look and title of his new project on the 98th birth anniversary of his grandfather, the legendary Telugu actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR),

The upcoming film, Bimbisara, is a period drama directed by Mallidi Vasisht. The VFX heavy first look clip introduces the actor as a 'barbaric king', sitting on a pile of corpses in the middle of a battleground. In his hand, he holds a bloodied sword. The tagline of the film is: "A time travel from evil to good."

Here is the first look

In a mythical land lost to history,there lived a barbarian King. This is his tale. Presenting #Bimbisarahttps://t.co/XRlLRatHVV — Kalyanram Nandamuri (@NANDAMURIKALYAN) May 28, 2021

India Today writes that the film will also feature Catherine Tresa and Samyuktha Menon in pivotal roles.

Hari Krishna K via the NTR Arts banner has produced the film. The technical team includes editor Tammiraju, art director Kiran Kumar Manne, cinematographer Chota K Naidu, and music director Chirantan Bhatt.

Bimbisara boasts of huge sets and elaborate visual effects. Production on Bimbisara, which began in 2020, was paused due to the second wave of COVID-19 , but the team will resume work as soon as the situation permits, writes The Hindu. The makers hope to release the film in the second half of 2021.