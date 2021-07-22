Entertainment

Nandamuri Balakrishna says 'who is AR Rahman?'; netizens react to Telugu superstar's statement

'Once in a decade, he gives a hit and gets an Oscar award,' Nandamuri Balakrishna said of AR Rahman in a TV interview.

FP Trending July 22, 2021 10:52:11 IST
Nandamuri Balakrishna, the actor who predominantly works in Telugu cinema, has raised many eyebrows with his controversial comments. The 61-year-old actor said that he doesn’t know AR Rahman and doesn’t care. “Once in a decade, he gives a hit and gets an Oscar award,” Balakrishna said.

He also made another controversial comment about the Bharat Ratna award. Balakrishna compared the highest civilian award of the nation, Bharat Ratna, to his father NTR's toenail.

After his comments surfaced on social media, several fans reacted to the development. While many fans questioned his comments, others supported him.

Here are the reactions of some of the fans of Rahman and those of Balakrishna:

Using Balakrishna’s words about Rahman, film reviewer Subhakeerthana wrote that she also does not know who Nandamuri Balakrishna is.

Adding to the ‘Who Is Balakrishna’ trend, another Twitter user called him the first and finest product of nepotism in South India.

Another Twitter handle shared an image that talks about AR Rahman’s achievements while claiming that Balakrishna has done funny fight sequences and mentions some of these scenes.

A Twitter user named Karthik Raja said that Balakrishna may be a hero in the Telugu film industry but he has disrespected the legends.

However, several fans of the Telugu actor came to his defense after ‘Who is Balakrishna’ started trending on social media. While some of his fans wrote about his cancer treatment initiative, others mentioned his political career to answer those who were asking ‘Who is Balakrishna’.

Updated Date: July 22, 2021 10:53:06 IST

