Nandamuri Balakrishna celebrates 60th birthday; Chiranvjeevi, Jr NTR, Kalyan Ram wish Telugu actor

Famed Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna is celebrating his 60th birthday on Wednesday. The son of the late actor-politician NT Rama Rao, who was also the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Balakrishna has been a part of the industry for over four decades.

Having started his career at the age of 14 with the 1974 film Tatamma Kala, he is the recipient of three Nandi Awards for Best Actor for his work in the 2001 film Narasimha Naidu, 2004's Legend and the 2010 film Simha

He has also worked in other notable films Mangammagari Manavadu, Lorry Driver, Aditya 369 and Bhairava Dweepam.

From his nephews Jr NTR and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram to famed actor Chiranjeevi Kodikela, a number of celebrities wished the veteran performer on his birthday.

Jr NTR shared a throwback photo of his uncle Nandamuri Balakrishna and mentioned that growing up, Balakrishna was his first hero.

నాలోని అభిమానిని తట్టి లేపింది మీరే..నాకు ఊహ తెలిశాక చుసిన మొట్టమొదటి హీరో మీరే..ఈ 60వ పుట్టినరోజు మీ జీవితంలో మరపురానిది కావాలని, మీరు ఆయురారోగ్యాలతో సంతోషం గా ఉండాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాను. I wish you a very Happy 60th Birthday Babai. జై బాలయ్య ! #HappyBirthdayNBK pic.twitter.com/C2zDH9iO44 — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) June 10, 2020

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram shared an image of his uncle and wrote that Balakrishna is like a father to him.

మీరు ఎందరికో బాలయ్య..నాకు మాత్రం తండ్రి తరువాత తండ్రి స్థానంలో ఉండే బాబాయ్. మీ ఆదర్శంతోనే సినిమాల్లోకి వచ్చాను,మీ స్ఫూర్తి తో నే కొనసాగుతున్నాను. ఈ 60వ పుట్టిన రోజున మీరు సంతోషం గా ఆరోగ్యం గా ఉండాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాను.Wishing you a very Happy 60th Birthday Babai #HappyBirthdayNBK pic.twitter.com/ZhRClCvXRJ — Kalyanram Nandamuri (@NANDAMURIKALYAN) June 10, 2020

Others who wished the actor include Chiranjeevi Kodikela, Sudheer Babu, Pranitha Subhash, Anil Ravipuri.

60లో అడుగుపెడుతున్న మా బాలకృష్ణకి షష్టి పూర్తి శుభాకాంక్షలు.ఇదే ఉత్సాహంతో ,ఉత్తేజంతో

ఆయురారోగ్యాలతో నిండునూరేళ్ల సంబరం కూడా జరుపుకోవాలని,అందరి అభిమానం ఇలాగే పొందాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాను.Dear #NBK as U turn the magical 60,I fondly reminisce on Ur amazing journey.Happy birthday — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 10, 2020

Happy birthday Balayya sir . Found this pic from NTR Kathanayakudu.. just love how you fit into NTR garu’s look so effortlessly. #HBDNandamuriBalakrishna #HappyBirthdayNBK pic.twitter.com/hN5VonBdGm — Pranitha Subhash (@pranitasubhash) June 10, 2020

Happy 60th birthday to Balakrishna garu. #BB3 first roar looks terrific😍😍 and awaiting..#HappybirthdayNBK pic.twitter.com/7JFXScvZx7 — SRIKANTH MEKA (@actorsrikanth) June 10, 2020

The makers of Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming film NBK 106 unveiled the teaser of the film a day prior to the actor's birthday. The teaser features the actor making a smashing entry sporting a white shirt and lungi.

Updated Date: Jun 10, 2020 12:43:46 IST

