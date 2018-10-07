You are here:

Nana Patekar gets support from women of Vidarbha Farm Widows Association after Tanushree Dutta's allegations

FP Staff

Oct,07 2018 12:42:02 IST

Bollywood actor Nana Patekar, accused of sexually harassing his co-star Tanushree Dutta a decade ago, on Saturday found support from unexpected quarters: farm widows of Maharashtra.

The Vidarbha Farm Widows Association staged a demonstration at Pandharkavada village, demanding an end to "the victimisation of our brother Nana Patekar."

Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar. Image via Twitter/@latestbreaking1

The women raised slogans in favour of Patekar and said that Dutta is "unnecessarily defaming Patekar", a 'father-figure' who has been helping these women whose husbands committed suicides due to agrarian crisis.

They also burnt photos and an effigy of Tanushree.

Last month, Tanushree accused Patekar of harassing her on the sets of their 2008 film Horn Ok Pleassss. She said she had raised her voice then too, but that was suppressed by people in powerful positions. Several actors from Bollywood lauded Dutta for talking about this incident but there were some celebrities who questioned her for not taking a legal route.

In 2008, at a press conference to respond to the allegation, Nana had said that he was highly surprised at the charges by the actress, who he said was "my daughter's age."

Tanushree Dutta on 6 October filed a police complaint against the veteran actor though no FIR has been registered.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

