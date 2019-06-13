You are here:

Nana Patekar gets clean chit in Tanushree Dutta sexual harassment case due to 'lack of credible evidence'

FP Staff

Jun 13, 2019 14:48:21 IST

In a major development, the sexual harassment case filed against Nana Patekar was closed by the cops in Mumbai due to lack of credible evidence, as per News18 TV reports.

The Mumbai Police reportedly filed a 'B' summary report, giving a clean chit to Patekar. A 'B' summary report is filed when there isn't enough evidence for the police to continue an investigation, according to Asian News International.

Dutta will continue to fight her case and challenge the closure report, as per a tweet by Times Now.

Bollywood actress Dutta had in September 2018 accused Patekar of sexually harassing her on the sets of the 2008 film, Horn ‘OK’ Pleassss. Her charge ushered in a second wave of the #MeToo movement in India.

Soon after going public with the allegations, Dutta filed a formal police complaint against Patekar in October, 2018 and recorded her statement. Patekar denied any wrongdoing and accused the actress of lying. His lawyer also sent a legal notice to Dutta and demanded an apology.

Updated Date: Jun 13, 2019 14:59:18 IST

