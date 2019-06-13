Nana Patekar gets clean chit in Tanushree Dutta sexual harassment case due to 'lack of credible evidence'

In a major development, the sexual harassment case filed against Nana Patekar was closed by the cops in Mumbai due to lack of credible evidence, as per News18 TV reports.

#Breaking | Setback for #MeToo Movement: Sexual harassment case filed against actor Nana Patekar (@nanagpatekar) closed by cops on grounds that ‘no prima facie case against Patekar.’ | #MeToo pic.twitter.com/lguEWxyaMc — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) June 13, 2019

The Mumbai Police reportedly filed a 'B' summary report, giving a clean chit to Patekar. A 'B' summary report is filed when there isn't enough evidence for the police to continue an investigation, according to Asian News International.

Tanushree Dutta alleged harassment case against Nana Patekar: Mumbai Police files a B Summary report in the case. A 'B summary' report is filed when police can not find evidence in support of the complaint and are unable to continue the investigation. pic.twitter.com/tVOof7WTX0 — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2019

Dutta will continue to fight her case and challenge the closure report, as per a tweet by Times Now.

#Breaking 1st on TIMES NOW | Actor Tanushree Dutta to continue her fight, and will challenge the closure report on the sexual harassment case against Nana Patekar (@Nanagpatekar). | #MeToo pic.twitter.com/kQeTXHFbAG — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) June 13, 2019

Bollywood actress Dutta had in September 2018 accused Patekar of sexually harassing her on the sets of the 2008 film, Horn ‘OK’ Pleassss. Her charge ushered in a second wave of the #MeToo movement in India.

Soon after going public with the allegations, Dutta filed a formal police complaint against Patekar in October, 2018 and recorded her statement. Patekar denied any wrongdoing and accused the actress of lying. His lawyer also sent a legal notice to Dutta and demanded an apology.

Updated Date: Jun 13, 2019 14:59:18 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.