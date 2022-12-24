Namrata Shirodkar on quitting acting post marriage: 'Mahesh was very clear that he wanted a non-working wife'

The power couple as we know them, south superstar Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar have been going strong for 17 years and are leading a happy married life. While they first met on the sets of the film, Vamsi, they later fell in love with each other and dated for around 5 years. After five years of courtship, the two persuaded their family and finally got married on 10 February 2005. The two have been living happily since then and are also proud parents to two lovely kids – a son, Gautam, and a daughter Sitara.

Ever since they got married, while Mahesh Babu continued working hard in his acting career, the former Miss India and actress Namrata left work and started her life as a homemaker.

After years of leaving her acting career, Namrata has finally opened up on why she left her career and chose her family instead.

Namrata Shirodkar reveals that Mahesh Babu wanted a ‘non-working’ wife

Speaking to a Telugu YouTube channel, the former actress openly interacted about her relationship with her husband Mahesh Babu and also on why she chose to quit acting after marriage.

Making a clear stance, she said that Mahesh Babu had clarified that he wanted a ‘non-working’ wife and this is why she wrapped all of her projects before getting married. “He was very clear about the fact that he wanted a non-working wife. Even if I worked in some office, he would have told me to leave that as well. There are certain things we had for each other,” she said.

Adding more to it, she also said that the decision was taken mutually and he too adjusted to certain things like moving to an apartment after marriage.

“Being from Mumbai, I was habituated to living in apartments and didn’t know how to fit into huge bungalows. I used to get scared. This is why we decided to move to apartments both in Mumbai and also in Hyderabad. Likewise, he also clarified that he didn’t want me to work which is why we took some time and completed all my work,” she further said.

Besides this, she also described her decision of marrying Mahesh Babu as the best moment of her life.