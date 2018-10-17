Namaste England director Vipul Amrutlal Shah acquires rights to 21 novels of Gujarati writer Harkisan Mehta

Vipul Amrutlal Shah has reportedly bought the rights to 21 novels by late Gujarati journalist-author, Harkisan Mehta which he plans to adapt over the course of the next few years under his production banner.

The director told Mumbai Mirror that the first film will be based on the three books that are his "personal favourites", out of which two are true stories based on a dacoit and a thug who operated in Kutch and Rajasthan, respectively. The third book is inspired by the Aruna Shanbaug case. Apart from these three books, Vipul is also considering a fourth story to adapt on screen, where a ghost solved his own murder mystery, as per the daily.

Vipul acquired the rights to Mehta's novels, including Jagga Dakuna Verna Valamana, Amirali Thugna Pila Roomalni Ganth, Chambal Taaro Ajampo and Maanas Name Gunegar, from the writer's son, Tushar, describing Mehta as the "Jeffrey Archer or Dan Brown of Gujarati literature".

Vipul Shah, who began his career with Gujarati theatre, debuted in films with Dariya-Chhoru in the late 90s, with JD Majethia as the protagonist. Other films in his repertoire include Aankhen, Waqt: The Race Against Time, Namastay London and Singh Is Kinng.

