Nakuul Mehta, singer Jankee Parekh announce birth of son, share picture on social media
Nakuul Mehta, best known for his TV show Ishqbaaaz, and his wife Jankee Parekh announced last year in November that they are expecting their first child.
Popular TV actor Nakuul Mehta and his wife, singer Jankee Parekh, have become parents to a baby boy.
The couple welcomed their first child together on Wednesday.
Mehta, best known for his TV shows Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Ishqbaaaz, ZEE5 series Never Kiss Your Best Friend, took to social media to share the news.
The same post was shared by Parekh on her Instagram handle.
Check the posts out here
Mehta and Parekh got married in 2012. The duo announced last year in November that they are expecting their first child.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
