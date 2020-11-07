Nakuul Mehta, Jankee Parekh are expecting their first child, break news on Instagram

Nakuul Mehta and wife Jankee Parekh have announced their pregnancy with photos from the maternity photoshoot

Actor Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh took to Instagram to announce their pregnancy. Jankee shared a couple of pictures alongside the caption, “Our quarantine wasn’t boring at all and we’re going to have a souvenir for life."

The Ishqbaaaz actor too shared a video highlighting some of the important milestones from their life including moments from their proposal, engagement, marriage.

Nakuul and Jankee, who got married in 2012, were showered with congratulatory messages from celebs such as Drashti Dhami, Karan Tacker, Disha Parmar, Sayani Gupta, Ruslaan Mumtaz, Niti Taylor, Surbhi Jyoti, Karan V Grover, Gaurav Kapur, Sriti Jha, Pooja Gor, Meiyang Chang, Ira Dubey and Aditi Singh Sharma among others.

Nakuul is best known for his television shows Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Ishqbaaaz and Dil Boley Oberoi.