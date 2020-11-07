Nakuul Mehta, Jankee Parekh are expecting their first child, break news on Instagram
Nakuul Mehta and wife Jankee Parekh have announced their pregnancy with photos from the maternity photoshoot
Actor Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh took to Instagram to announce their pregnancy. Jankee shared a couple of pictures alongside the caption, “Our quarantine wasn’t boring at all and we’re going to have a souvenir for life."
The Ishqbaaaz actor too shared a video highlighting some of the important milestones from their life including moments from their proposal, engagement, marriage.
Check out the post here
View this post on Instagram
Best friend < Girl friend < Missus < THIS ❤️ Circle of life & then some more .. Avec @jank_ee #WeAreExpanding
A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta) on
Nakuul and Jankee, who got married in 2012, were showered with congratulatory messages from celebs such as Drashti Dhami, Karan Tacker, Disha Parmar, Sayani Gupta, Ruslaan Mumtaz, Niti Taylor, Surbhi Jyoti, Karan V Grover, Gaurav Kapur, Sriti Jha, Pooja Gor, Meiyang Chang, Ira Dubey and Aditi Singh Sharma among others.
Nakuul is best known for his television shows Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Ishqbaaaz and Dil Boley Oberoi.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
NCB arrests 30-year-old man for allegedly supplying film, TV personalities with drugs
The accused, Abdul Wahid, was nabbed from Azad Nagar Metro station in Andheri area of Mumbai on Wednesday and 650 gm ganja, certain quantities of mephedrone (also known as MD) and charas, Rs 1.75 lakh and a car were recovered from his possession, the NCB official said.
After Poonam Pandey, Milind Soman booked in Goa for 'obscenity' over his Instagram picture
The complaint filed by political outfit Goa Suraksha Manch said Milind Soman's picture projected Goa in a wrong manner
Anupam Kher announces book based on his experiences during COVID-19 pandemic, unveils cover on Twitter
Anupam Kher's book will recount his experiences during the lockdown, including the time when his mother Dulari and brother Raju Kher had contracted the virus.