Nagma tests positive for coronavirus days after receiving first dose of vaccine, goes into home quarantine

Nagma, in a tweet, urged everyone to be cautious, even if they have been vaccinated.

Actor-politician Nagma on Wednesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home quarantine.

The 50-year-old actor took to Twitter and wrote that she contracted the virus despite receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on 2 April.

The Congress leader asked her fans to be cautious, even if they have been vaccinated.

"Had taken my first dose of vaccine a few days ago. Tested for COVID-19 , my test has come positive so quarantined myself at home. All please take care and take necessary precautions," the actor wrote.

Had taken my 1st dose of Vaccine a few days ago tested for COVID-19 yest, my test has come ‘Positive’ so Quarantined myself at home. All Please take care and take al necessary precautions even after taking the 1st dose of Vaccine do not get complacent in anyway manner #staysafe ! — Nagma (@nagma_morarji) April 7, 2021

Nagma, who made her big-screen debut in 1990 with the Salman Khan-starrer actioner Baaghi, is known for her performances in movies like King Uncle, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, Suhaag and Baashha.

She also featured in Telugu, Tamil, Bhojpuri, Malayalam and Kannada films.

On Wednesday, Mumbai reported 10,428 new coronavirus cases and 23 fresh fatalities on Wednesday, which took its caseload to 4,82,760 and death toll to 11,851.