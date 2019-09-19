Nagarjuna's farmland reveals decomposed body in a shed, claims Cyberabad Police
A decomposed body of an unknown person has been found in a shed, which is part of Telugu actor Nagarjuna's agricultural land, reports Deccan Chronicle.
The Wednesday night finding could have taken place six months ago, suspect the police. They have also initiated a probe into the person's whereabouts.
Cyberabad Police claim the body was located at an unused farmland at Papireddyguda village, where the Keshampet police have a charge. The land, approximately measured to 40 acres, had been bought by the popular Telugu actor, and was lying unused for a considerable amount of time. Nagarjuna's wife, Akkineni Amala, had in fact, visited the site recently in the first week of September, adds the report.
A senior police official from Cyberabad confirms the news, telling the publication, "A body was found in a shed located in a land belonging to Telugu actor Akkineni Nagarjuna. The body was in a highly decomposed condition, and not in a state to identify the person. The police teams are on the job to identify the deceased. We are also checking for any case of a missing person registered a while ago.”
After a few farm labourers suspected foul-play owing to the stench emanating from the shed, they discovered the man's decomposed remains. After that, they immediately notified the Keshampet police. Authorities then ran a thorough check with their clues team and dog squad.Nagarjuna was recently seen in the romantic drama Manmadhudu 2.
Updated Date: Sep 19, 2019 10:44:03 IST