Nagarjuna wraps Brahmastra shoot, shares pictures with director Ayan Mukerji, co-stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor

'Can't wait for you guys to witness the outstanding world Ayan Mukerji has created,' Nagarjuna wrote, calling co-stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor 'stellar performers.'

South star Akkineni Nagarjuna has finished shooting for his parts in the upcoming Bollywood movie Brahmastra. He has been shooting for the action-fantasy in Mumbai.

The 61-year-old actor penned down his feelings about being associated with the project and shared snaps with the director Ayan Mukerji and cast members, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Calling it an “amazing experience”, Nagarjuna wrote how excited he was and could not wait till everyone got to “witness the outstanding world” that Ayan Mukerji has created in the fantasy movie. Announcing that he was done with his portions of the film, Nagarjuna also praised Alia and Ranbir by calling them “stellar performers”.

The pictures feature Nagarjuna along with Ranbir, Alia and Ayan as all of them pose in front of their movie set. Donning casual clothes, the actors and the director can be also seen discussing something in a light mood.

Check out the post here

And it's a wrap for me on #Brahmāstra . Such an amazing experience it has been with our stellar performers #Ranbir and @Aliaa08. Can't wait for you guys to witness the outstanding world #AyanMukerji has created.#TheBigIndianMovie #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/CvKBAVphnt — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) February 16, 2021

The first part will see Ranbir play Shiva, a man with special powers.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, details about the story of Brahmastra is being kept under covers and the shoot was going on under the spread of tight security. The report added that the first instalment of the franchise is expected to get a theatrical release in five Indian languages, namely Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The project is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios.

Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the film also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. The movie is likely to wrap up its shooting schedule soon.

Brahmastra marks the first on-screen pairing of Ranbir and Alia. This fantasy fiction is being developed for quite a while now, having been announced as the first edition of a trilogy.

It was earlier scheduled to release in December 2019 but was pushed to summer 2020, as Mukherji had said he needed more time in order to get the film's VFX right. In February last year, the team announced a December 2020 release, but the film was further delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now the film is expected to hit the screens in 2021.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)