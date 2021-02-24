Nagarjuna to portray ex-RAW agent in Praveen Sattaru's Telugu action drama, director confirms

The shooting of the untitled film starring Nagarjuna began on Monday, and it will feature action sequences akin to Hollywood films, Praveen Sattaru claims.

Nagarjuna will portray the role of an ex -RAW agent, who turns into a Chief Security Officer (CSO) while on a mission, filmmaker Praveen Sattaru has confirmed.

In an interaction with Deccan Chronicle, Sattaru speaks about working with the superstar on the movie, which commenced shooting on Monday.

Sattaru describes the actor as a "stunner" and says he'll perform high-octane stunts in the film, billed as an action-entertainer. He adds that the action sequences are comparable to Hollywood flicks. He also applauded Nagarjuna efforts and called it "truly inspiring."

“In Tollywood, we have tried to adopt scripts and narrative styles from Hollywood, but we have seldom succeeded. I believe the trick lies in identifying and adapting the narrative style of our films to the Hollywood style of film-making,” the director says.

The filmmaker, who has Garuda Vega under his belt, believes Nagarjuna gave his nod to the role because of how he envisioned the character. "The intense emotional arc his character undergoes caught his attention," he says, adding the actor also thought the script was "gripping."

Check out Nagarjuna's post announcing the project

And another journey starts with the muhurtham shot in Lord Ganesha temple for my next film!!A high-octane action drama!! produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Sharrath Marar, directed by Praveen Sattaru. God bless!!🙏 pic.twitter.com/CqF87L9VkG — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) February 16, 2021

Nagarjuna also recently wrapped up shooting for his parts in the upcoming Bollywood movie Brahmastra. He shot for the action-fantasy in Mumbai. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the fantasy adventure trilogy also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.