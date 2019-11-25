You are here:

Nagarjuna, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Raadhika Sarathkumar attend Chiranjeevi's '80s reunion party

Chiranjeevi threw a reunion party on 24 November (Sunday) for all actors who entered the entertainment industry during the 1980s. The dress code demanded all attendees wear black and gold. Photographs from the bash have been making the rounds on the internet.

Mohanlal, Jaya Prada, Jackie Shroff, Jagapathy Babu, Sumalatha, Radhikaa Sarathkumar and her husband Sarath Kumar as well as Ram Charan, Suhasini Maniratnam, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Venkatesh Daggubati, Poonam Dhillon, Suhasini Maniratnam and Revathi were present at the get together. According to telugucinema.com, the party took place at Chiranjeevi's newly reconstructed home in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills.

Here are the photos

An example of friendship over years,tested over time.Thanks #Chiranjeevi &family for hosting. We are lucky to share this bond🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/WG6rrWMPyY — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) November 25, 2019

Moments of our reunion😀😀pic.twitter.com/U40mK4qN8b — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) November 25, 2019

According to Times of India, Rajinikanth and Ramya Krishnan have also attended Chiranjeevi's reunion parties in the past.

Chiranjeevi was recently seen in the historical drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Directed by Kick franchise helmer Surender Reddy, the highly-anticipated film chronicled the epic story of Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. The film was reportedly been made under a huge budget of Rs 150 crore. Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi's son, bankrolled the project through Konidela Production Company. It is his second collaboration with Chiranjeevi after Khaidi No 150 in 2017.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy also starred Nayanthara, Tamannaah, Sudeep, Amitabh Bachchan and Vijay Sethupathi in supporting roles.

Updated Date: Nov 25, 2019 16:52:30 IST