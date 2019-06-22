You are here:

Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi, Sekhar Kammula team up for romantic film, will begin shoot in September

FP Staff

Jun 22, 2019 14:24:55 IST

Basking in the success of his last film, Majili, Naga Chaitanya is all set to collaborate with critically acclaimed director Sekhar Kammula. The upcoming feature is reported to be a romantic film, with Sai Pallavi as the female lead. It will go on floors in September.

Chaitanya took to Twitter and announced the news, adding that Kammula is one of the directors he wanted to work with for a long time.

Meanwhile, Chaitanya will soon wrap up Venky Mama, in which he shares the screen space with Venkatesh. Bankrolled by D Suresh, the film also stars Raashi Khanna and Payal Rajput in pivotal roles. On the other hand, Pallavi, who was last seen in Suriya's NGK, has Virata Parvam next in her pipeline.

