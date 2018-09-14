Naga Chaitanya on Shailaja Reddy Alludu clashing with Samantha's U-Turn: 'Confident both films will do well'

Shailaja Reddy Alludu, which hit the screens worldwide on Thursday, is Akkineni Naga Chaitanya’s first release of the year. It has come out nearly a year since the release of his last outing, the lackluster Yuddham Sharanam, which was a box office dud. In this freewheeling chat with Firstpost, Chaitanya opens up about not having a release for close to a year, why he believes audiences like to see him more in films like Shailaja Reddy Alludu, and how has life changed post marriage.

Talking about not having a release at a time when most of his contemporaries are targeting two releases a year, Chaitanya said that the delayed release of Maruthi-directed Shailaja Reddy Alludu was not something in his control. “This long gap between Yudham Sharanam and Shailaja Reddy Alludu was not on purpose. We were supposed to come on 31 August but were forced to postpone the release by a couple of weeks due to the Kerala floods. My next film, Savyasachi, on which I’ve pinned high hopes, was also supposed to release before but due to some factors has been postponed.”

He went on to admit that the delayed release of Shailaja Reddy Alludu was a matter of concern. “Since it’s been a year since audiences saw me on screen, I was slightly worried how they’ll receive my film. But, thanks to the good pre-release buzz, I earned back my confidence.”

The film marks the first time collaboration of Chaitanya and Maruthi, best known for blockbusters such as Bhale Bhale Magadivoy and Mahanubhavudu. On teaming up with Maruthi, he said, “After the success of Rarandoi Veduka Chuddam, I felt I’ve earned a place in the hearts of the audiences and I thought more films in similar space would help me get even closer to them. I felt another memorable character would give me that proximity to the people. Maruthi brought me this script at the right time and it had the sensibilities I was looking for and his brand of entertainment. This is the kind of film that’ll expand my audience base.”

It was not an easy character to essay, admits Chaitanya. “Maruthi’s characters are full of energy and have great humour sense. I’ve never played such a full length fun character. So far I’ve worked on roles that have required me to underplay and be subtle. Here, I played something the exact opposite of what I’ve done so far in my career. This character might look easy to pull off when you see it on screen, but I really had work hard.”

Shailaja Reddy Alludu released alongside his wife Samantha Akkineni-starrer U-Turn, a Tamil-Telugu paranormal thriller. Asked if he felt that their films were 'clashing' at the box office, Chaitanya replied with a laugh. “Actually, they had announced the release date much before us! Since we had to postpone our film and weren’t able to find a suitable release date, we went ahead with this day. Both of us don’t see it as a clash.” Explaining further, he said, “These are two different films. We are confident that both the films will do well because of the different genres. Moreover, this is the festive weekend and there’s room for two big films to release.”

Chaitanya is proud of his wife and he says her success is very important to him. He also is not ashamed to admit she is doing more work than him. “I’m really happy for her. Post marriage, I wondered how things would work for her but I’m glad she’s busier than me. It’s also very heartening to know she’s had her biggest successes post marriage.”

This is easily the best year for Telugu cinema. From star-studded films such as Bharat Ane Nenu to Rangasthalam and small, independent films like C/O Kancharapalem, the industry is finally coming of age. The competition is cut-throat, especially after actors like Vijay Deverakonda made it big with just three films and has a fan base much bigger than one can imagine. Commenting on the growing competition and the changing phase of Telugu cinema, Chaitanya said, “Today, the audience only cares about good content and it doesn’t matter if the film is big or small. Content can decide the fate of any film and make a small film big and vice versa. If there’s competition, it only means people are working hard and that’s good for the industry. If people are doing good work, I have to up my game and work hard as well.”

Updated Date: Sep 14, 2018 09:23 AM