Nadeem-Shravan, popular music composer duo of 90s, will reportedly reunite for a global tour

In an interview with Bombay Times, Nadeem Saifee Akhtar, one half of the famous music composer duo Nadeem-Shravan, reveals that the duo are planning to reunite for concerts.

The composers who gave the most popular Bollywood songs of the '90s, gave a face to the music, delivering chartbusters one after the other. Some of their well-known films include Aashiqui, Dil Hai Ke Maanta Nahin, Saajan, Sadak, Deewana and Pardes. These not only established Nadeem-Shravan as a hard-selling brand but earned them a legion of fans.

The two were forced to part ways after the shocking murder of T-series head Gulshan Kumar, which dragged Nadeem into a cesspool of accusations and infamy. Nadeem choose self-exile, alternating between Dubai and London, "but yearning at all times for the country and career he had to forsake". In June 2017, he made a comeback with the film Ek Hassena thi Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha. Shravan Rathod, in the meanwhile, prepared ground for his sons, Sanjeev and Darshan, to make their foray into Bollywood.

However, while talking to Bombay Times, Nadeem says their fans are urging them to do something together. "So, we decided to start by thanking them for their endless support through the years, irrespective of our circumstances. We have decided to start with shows across the UK, US and the Middle East. For many years now, Shravan and I have been doing our work individually, but after the tour, we will even consider doing a couple of film projects together. The shows will give us a start.”

In the same report, Nadeem also clarifies that the concert is still in the planning stage and is expected to kick off some time later in the year. He also added that it will be great if they get a chance to perform in India together as "after all, that is where we began".

Updated Date: Jan 28, 2019 15:22:33 IST