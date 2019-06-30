Nach Baliye season 9: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone will not appear on show's opening episode

There have been multiple rumours in the recent past that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are going to be the first celebrity guests on the show and kick off the new season of Nach Baliye. However, a recently released statement negates the rumours of the couple appearing on the show's opening episode.

“It is just plain baseless rumour. Both Deepika and Ranveer are neck deep with their work commitments currently as we all know and there is no way for them to do Nach Baliye. No plans like this have even been discussed so we can tell you that there is no truth to this,” said an industry informer.

The statement is in tandem with Ranveer's present schedule, which requires him to be in Europe till September as he is busy shooting for his upcoming sports drama 83. Deepika too is busy with commitments on 83 and Chhapaak.

The makers of Nach Baliye recently released a promo video for its ninth season. The video features noted television actress Urvashi Dholakia dancing with a masked man.

The theme for the season seems to be former partners and how it is often difficult to forget them. The promo even gives audiences a brief glimpse of Salman Khan's hand with his signature turquoise bracelet.

As per a report in Times of India, the makers have got multiple celebrity couples on board, along with a few actors and their exes (owing to the theme this season). The list of former couples who have been roped in for the show are — Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva, Madhurima Tuli-Vishal Aditya Singh and Aly Goni-Natasa Stankovic, added the report. Other celebrity couples rumoured to be on the show include Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary, Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla, Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, and Melvin Louis-Sana Khan among others.

Updated Date: Jun 30, 2019 16:52:14 IST