Nach Baliye 9: Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary declared winners; Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy runner-ups

After months of stiff competition, thrilling dance performances, controversies and entertainment, Nach Baliye Season 9 has finally come to its conclusion. On Sunday, celebrity jodi Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary emerged as the winners of celebrity couples dance reality show. The couple was battling it out with Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy, Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli; who were awarded the first and second runner-up positions respectively.

Check out some still from Prince and Yuvika's finale performance

While talking to Mumbai Mirror after the win, Prince opened up about his journey on the show and hailed it as 'once in a lifetime opportunity'. He says, “We were huge fans of Raveena Tandon (judge on the show) before, but we fell more in love with her during the show.” On the issue of some contestants having a problem with Ahmed Khan's judging, he added, “We thought the judges were fair, motivating and guiding everyone. If anyone had complaints, it’s their problem.”

With the Nach Baliye win, Prince has become the only person in Indian TV history to claim top prize in all reality shows that he has participated. The actor has already won three other reality shows including Roadies 2015, Bigg Boss 9 and Spiltsvilla 8. The couple met as participants on Bigg Boss 9, which Prince went on to win in 2016. The couple began dating soon after and got married last year.

Bollywood star Govinda, his wife Sunita were the special judge for the finale night along with a host of other stars.

Updated Date: Nov 04, 2019 09:47:59 IST