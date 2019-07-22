You are here:

Nach Baliye 9 contestants announced; Rochelle Rao- Keith Sequeira, Prince Narula- Yuvika among participants

The final list of contestants of dance reality show Nach Baliye has finally been revealed. After the grand opening on Friday, the competing 12 pairs of celebrities were unveiled one after the other.

These couples are Shraddha Arya and her boyfriend of six months Alam Singh, Indian wrester Babita Phoghat and her husband Vivek Suhag, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy, Vindu Dara Singh and Dina Umarova, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityami Shirke, Sourabh Raaj Jain and Ridhima Jain, Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao, Faisal Khan and Muskaan Kataria, Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli, Aly Goni and Natasa Stankovic.

Earlier, Urvashi Dholakia confirmed her participation in the show. She has partnered with her ex-boyfriend Anuj Sachdeva.

The show, which is backed by Salman Khan, will see real-life exes and current partners showing their dancing skills.

Raveena Tandon and choreographer Ahmed Khan will serve as judges whereas Maniesh Paul will host the ninth instalment of the dance show.

Check out the announcement posts here

#nachbaliye #newshow #love @starplus @yuvikachaudhary #Waheguru

A post shared by Prince Yuvika Narula (@princenarula) on Jul 20, 2019 at 9:50pm PDT

Vindu and Dina a.k.a#ViNa are here to set the #NachFever! #nachbaliye9 #NachBaliye9, Every Sat-Sun at 8pm only on StarPlus and Hotstar :- http://bit.ly/NachBaliye9 @vindusingh @starplus @banijayasia

A post shared by Vindu dara Singh (@vindusingh) on Jul 19, 2019 at 9:42am PDT

I’m a private person and I like to keep things like that but now that I’m doing #nachbaliye, my relationship is out in open... So confirming that YES I’m dating @nityaami.shirke and we are in this 'like' phase of our relationship. We both never thought we would end up dating each other when we first met as my ek tarfa pyaar was still prevailing in my heart... and we hail from very different backgrounds, but somehow we connected.... Nach Baliye was not something that was in picture but we both thought of exploring our relationship via this...good bad ugly - we dont know what will be the course of our journey...Yes, I know it’s a big decision, don’t know what to expect and how things will go... but hopefully we continue to enjoy and explore our relationship. Let’s see where it takes us.

A post shared by Shantanu Maheshwari (@shantanu.maheshwari) on Jul 20, 2019 at 8:48am PDT

Finallyyy it’s out!! Super excited to be a part of #NachBaliye9 with #Vishal Need your love and support!! Do watch it every sat-sun 8pm only on @starplus @banijayasia ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Madhurima Tuli (@madhurimatuli) on Jul 20, 2019 at 8:23am PDT

Updated Date: Jul 22, 2019 12:39:27 IST