My Spy trailer: Dave Bautista teams up with a precocious 9-year-old girl on a secret mission

STXfilms’ comedy My Spy has Dave Bautista unwillingly training a 9-year-old spy-craft. Bautista plays a hardcore, no-nonsense CIA agent in the trailer. A self-admitted socially awkward person, Bautista's A-game lies with criminals and miscreants.

The trailer sees the actor unabashedly state, “I’m just not that good with people, but there is one thing I’m good at,” followed by explosions and mayhem. Bautista's boss (played by Ken Jeong) reminds him that his mission was to gather intelligence on the project, adding, "but that’s kind of difficult now that you’ve killed everyone.”

As an ultimatum, Bautista's character is given a last chance to keep his job. He is ordered to go undercover and watch over a family. But he is in for a nasty surprise when the family's daughter — played by Big Little Lies' actress Chloe Coleman — discovers his hidden cameras and threatens to bust his cover if he refuses to train her how to be a spy. The deal is sealed with a sacred pinky promise.

Following the unveiling of the film's footage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Wednesday, the makers dropped the trailer a day later. The film is being directed by Peter Segal (Get Smart) from a script by the sibling writing team of Jon and Erich Hoeber (Red).

Good Fear’s Chris Bender and Jake Weiner are backing My Spy alongside MWM Studios, Bautista, Segal, Jonathan Meisner, and Gigi Pritzker. Rachel Shane and Adrian Alperovich come on board as executive producers, while Stacy Calabrese is a co-producer, all on behalf of MWM Studios.

Watch My Spy trailer here.

Updated Date: Apr 07, 2019 12:02:08 IST

