Besides ruling the hearts of people across the globe with his films, Shah Rukh Khan who is also dubbed as the ‘King of Romance’ is no doubt one of the most intelligent gentlemen that we have around in recent times. He can not just win you over with his polite and charming personality but also with his spontaneous sense of humour and witty nature. Whether with fans on Twitter or during media interactions, Shah Rukh Khan has time and again left people in awe with his hilariously smart answers. The same was the case during a promotional event of his 2018 film, Zero when the actor gave an epic reply after a reporter credited Anushka Sharma for starting the ‘trend of marriage’ in Bollywood.

The media event which was attended by SRK along with his co-actresses Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif became all fun, leaving everyone in splits following the actor’s reaction. It started with a female reporter crediting Anushka for setting the trend of weddings to which the Badshah couldn’t hold himself from ‘roasting’ her as he said, “My parents started the trend and weddings have been happening for quite a long time.”

While the reporter further tried explaining her question by giving examples of other celebrity weddings including those of Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, the Pathaan actor seemed in no mood to settle down just yet.

Following his cue, Katrina Kaif also shared her initial reaction after seeing Anushka and Virat’s wedding pictures and said that she got “all sentimental” as the photos “re-inspired us all to be in love all again.”

Adding more to this, SRK further quipped saying, “Even I felt it. Maine bhi dekha and kaha…Virat Kohli se meri shaadi honi chahiye this (Even I saw and said that I should have got married to Virat Kohli)”

His response left both his co-actors and the other people present at the event cracked up.

Shah Rukh Khan who made a grand return to the big screen with Pathaan this year is presently busy with his upcoming films. Pathaan which is still continuing its dream run at the box office has already broken several box records both domestically and internationally.

On the other hand, the actor has Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in the pipeline. Shah Rukh is also expected to make a cameo in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3.

