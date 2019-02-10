You are here:

My Name is RaGa: Biopic on Congress president Rahul Gandhi to release in April ahead of 2019 elections

FP Staff

Feb 10, 2019 10:22:41 IST

A month after the release of The Accidental Prime Minister, a movie is being made on Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Titled My Name is RaGa, the film is based on the life of Gandhi. Directed by filmmaker and screenwriter Rupesh Paul, the film is expected to release in April ahead of 2019 elections.

"The movie has no intentions to [sic] glorify Rahul or to demystify him,” Paul said in the press release. “It’s the story of a coming back of a human being who had been ridiculously attacked. Anyone who has fearlessly confronted defeat and failure can relate to this story. In that sense, I don’t want to call this a biopic, it’s a story of any man who becomes unstoppable after he wins over a catastrophic life.”

A still from teaser. Source: Twitter

The first teaser of My name is RaGa features many members of the Gandhi family. Aswini Kumar plays Gandhi, Himant Kapadiya is Modi and Raju Kher is former prime minister Manmohan Singh (Kher’s brother, actor Anupam Kher, played the former prime minister in The Accidental Prime Minister), according to reports. The teaser gives a glimpse of personal account of the Congress politician, his younger self, taking over the Congress party and how he finally becomes the people’s leader.

Watch the teaser here:

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Feb 10, 2019 10:29:16 IST

