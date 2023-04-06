One of the most versatile and talented actors that we have in the industry today, Manoj Bajpayee has time and again proved his acting potential by giving some memorable performances in films like Satya, Gangs of Wasseupur, Special 16, and now also on OTT show The Family Man. The actor who has been leading a public life with a career that spans over three decades though continues to keep his personal life away from the limelight. For the unversed, Bajpayee got married to former actress Shabana in 2006 and the couple has a daughter named Ava Nayla. While Manoj does not really speaks much about his family in public, his wife and daughter do make rare appearances on his social media pages.

Speaking of which, the actor recently opened up about his married life sharing how he and his wife share a very special relationship that is more about ‘values’ than religion.

Manoj Bajpayee speaks about his married life

While speaking to the Mojo Story, Manoj Bajpayee while taking note of his ‘interfaith’ marriage with Shabana Raza said that their religious differences never affected their marriage. He also added that neither do they discuss religion nor did they face any opposition from the actor’s family at the time of their marriage.

“My marriage with Shabana, more than religion, is about the values that we share. And those values we don’t talk about. These are unsaid. Tomorrow, if one of us changes our values, our marriage wouldn’t last,” Bajpayee added.

Furthermore, the National Award-winning actor also spoke about their family equation stating that there was no ‘chatter’ about their relationship in the family. “I come from a Brahmin feudal family and her family too had a lot of reputation and prestige to their name. Luckily, none of them ever objected to our relationship,” he further said.

Bajpayee also went on to praise his wife saying that she is “very spiritual” further adding that their views and values never clash with each other. However, he made it very clear that people around him know that he won’t tolerate any anti-religion comments and thus they refrain from making such statements.