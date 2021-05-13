'My instinct told me it’s time': Ellen DeGeneres announces her long-running talk show will end in 2022 with season 19
The decision to end the Ellen DeGeneres Show was not influenced by allegations of workplace misconduct, DeGeneres said. “I wouldn’t have come back this season” if they had, she added.
The daytime host, who has seen a ratings hit after allegations of running a toxic workplace, has decided that the upcoming 19th season will be the last, ending in 2022. It coincides with the end of her contract.
“You may wonder why I’ve decided to end after 19 seasons. The truth is, I always trust my instincts. My instinct told me it’s time,” a tearful DeGeneres said Wednesday during a taping for Thursday’s show.
“I promise you that we’re going to have a fantastic final season. It will be a season where I truly get to say, ‘Thank You. Thank you all.’ Every day will be a celebration,” she said.
The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which started airing in 2003 and is distributed by Warner Bros., has a mix of dancing, games and giveaways along with A-list celebrities. But the host, who built her brand on the motto “Be Kind,” opened season 18 in September with a lengthy apology.
Three of the show’s producers exited over the summer amid allegations of a dysfunctional workplace that harboured misbehaviour, including sexual misconduct and racially insensitive remarks.
While the allegations were “very hurtful to me” they didn’t influence her decision to leave the show, DeGeneres told The Hollywood Reporter. “I wouldn’t have come back this season” if they had, she said.
“Although all good things must come to an end, you still have hope that the truly great things never will,” Mike Darnell, president of unscripted TV for Warner Bros., said in a statement Wednesday. “It was and is an indelible piece of the television landscape, and it will be sorely missed.”
Nielsen data shows The Ellen DeGeneres Show viewership dropped by 1.1 million people this season, from 2.6 million viewers to 1.5 million viewers.
DeGeneres was the recipient of the Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2015 and the Presidential Medal of Freedom under Barack Obama in 2016. In addition to her talk show, she has had a hand in Fox’s The Masked Dancer, NBC’s Ellen’s Game of Games and HBO Max’s Ellen’s Next Great Designer.
DeGeneres’s scripted TV show Ellen became a historic landmark in TV history in the 1990s when her character came out as gay.
also read
J Balvin says he 'almost died' of COVID-19: 'Don't want people to feel what I felt'
J Balvin, who was diagnosed with coronavirus in August 2020, shared his experience at the Global Citizen's Vax Live concert
'Don’t think I’m a loser': Glenn Close opens up on scoring most Best Actor Oscar nods with no win
"You’re there with five other people, honoured for the work that you’ve done. What’s better than that?," says Glenn Close, who's earned eight Oscar nods in her career.
South actor Pia Bajpiee's brother passes away hours after her social media post requesting for urgent ventilator bed in UP
Pia Bajpiee took to Twitter and posted an SOS call, writing that she urgently required a ventilator bed as her brother was "dying". She didn't specify if he had COVID-19.