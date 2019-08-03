Mustafa, Zarina Wahab to star in The Last Meal; short film will stream on MX Player from 7 August

Mustafa, son of noted filmmaker Abbas (from the director duo of Abbas-Mustan), is set to feature in a short film titled The Last Meal. Helmed by Kumar Siddharth, the trailer of the film is scheduled to release on Saturday.

Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the news.

Check out the announcement

Mustafa - son of renowned director Abbas [of Abbas-Mustan duo], who debuted in #Machine - stars in a short film #TheLastMeal... Costars Zarina Wahab... Directed by Kumar Siddharth... Produced by Mateen Merchant... Trailer will be out today... Short film will stream on 7 Aug 2019. pic.twitter.com/frqCwFzsRl — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 3, 2019

Bollyy.com quotes Mustafa as saying, "I am super excited to have been working with Zarina ma’am. She is an amazing actor and a brilliant human being. It was a fantastic experience. I just loved it. Waiting for the audience reaction to the film. We have literally worked very hard on this film. Also, this is my digital debut so very nervous to know the audience in this space. ”

Check out Instagram posts on The Last Meal

View this post on Instagram

#thelastmeal #shortfilm #title Trailer out on 3rd Aug 2019 @youtubeindia @youtube @mxplayer #zarinawahab Share it show some love

A post shared by Mustafa (@themustafab) on Jul 31, 2019 at 10:57pm PDT

Mustafa made his Bollywood debut with 2017 film Machine, also featuring Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani. The film was a romantic thriller which was helmed by Abbas-Mustan. The film also featured Ronit Roy and Supriya Karnik.

Zarina, on the other hand, is a Bollywood veteran and has acted in many well known films, including Dil Dhadakne Do.

Backed by Mateen Merchant, The Last Meal will stream on digital platform MX Player from 7 August.

Updated Date: Aug 03, 2019 15:37:11 IST