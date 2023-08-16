Entertainment

Musical composer Ricky Kej performs the rendition of National Anthem of India in New Delhi

This is the largest Symphony Orchestra to record the Indian National anthem, the venue is the legendary Abbey Road Studios, London

Ricky Kej

Recently, Ricky Kej performed at preview of an epic rendition of our National anthem in Delhi. The event was held at The Leela Palace, Chanakyapuri, Delhi. To commemorate our Indian Independence Day 2023, Internationally acclaimed Indian music composer Ricky Kej, the 3 time Grammy Award Winner and United Nations Goodwill Ambassador, conducted the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra performing the Indian National Anthem. This was the largest Symphony Orchestra to record the Indian National anthem, the venue was the legendary Abbey Road Studios, London.

Here’s his tweet:

Ricky Kej, widely acclaimed as the “Pride of India”, released this 60 second video on the eve of Independence Day i.e. 14th August at 5 pm as a gift to every Indian everywhere in the world.

PM Narendra Modi reacts

The PM tweeted- “Wonderful. It will certainly make every Indian proud.”

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also shared the video on as Twitter and called it a “wonderfully post-colonial way to celebrate” Independence Day.

