Recently, Ricky Kej performed at preview of an epic rendition of our National anthem in Delhi. The event was held at The Leela Palace, Chanakyapuri, Delhi. To commemorate our Indian Independence Day 2023, Internationally acclaimed Indian music composer Ricky Kej, the 3 time Grammy Award Winner and United Nations Goodwill Ambassador, conducted the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra performing the Indian National Anthem. This was the largest Symphony Orchestra to record the Indian National anthem, the venue was the legendary Abbey Road Studios, London.

Here’s his tweet:

A few days ago, I conducted a 100-piece British orchestra, The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to perform India’s National Anthem at the legendary Abbey Road Studios, London. This is the largest orchestra ever to record India’s National Anthem and it is spectacular! The “Jaya He” at… pic.twitter.com/sqJGW8mTDu — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) August 14, 2023

Ricky Kej, widely acclaimed as the “Pride of India”, released this 60 second video on the eve of Independence Day i.e. 14th August at 5 pm as a gift to every Indian everywhere in the world.

PM Narendra Modi reacts

The PM tweeted- “Wonderful. It will certainly make every Indian proud.”

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also shared the video on as Twitter and called it a “wonderfully post-colonial way to celebrate” Independence Day.