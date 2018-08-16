You are here:

Music mogul Simon Cowell to be honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Music mogul Simon Cowell will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. According to Variety, the 58-year-old reality TV personality will receive the recognition on 22 August, dedicated in the television category.

Ana Martinez, producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies, said Cowell's "honest, critical evaluation of talent has won him first place to fans' hearts and a star" on the Hollywood Boulevard.

"Simon Cowell has brought a new meaning to talent shows and has made it a mega platform for people to show their talent and tell their tales," Martinez added.

Hollywood Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Leron Gubler will be accompanied by surprise guest speakers to unveil the America's Got Talent judge's star.

The event will be live-streamed on www.walkoffame.com.

Updated Date: Aug 16, 2018 14:31 PM