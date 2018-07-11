Music mogul Russell Simmons faces new allegation of sexual assualt that dates back to 1990

Another woman has come forward claiming she was raped by co-founder of Def Jam Recordings, Russell Simmons, who has been accused by many women of various forms of sexual misconduct. Alexia Norton Jones, granddaughter of the late WW Norton and daughter of Martin Luther King Jr's speech writer Clarence Jones, revealed in a first-person account to Variety that she went on a date with Simmons in 1990, at the end of which he invited her to his apartment and then pinned her against a wall, and raped her.

Variety reports that Jones had filed a report against Simmons in 2017 with the New York police. However, her case fell outside the statute of limitations in New York for felonies but she wanted to stand with more than a dozen women who have accused the music producer of sexual abuse. She also said that she was not seeking any monetary damages.

In response to this, Simmons told Variety, "I’m deeply saddened by this story from Alexia. At no time did she share these feelings about her first sexual encounter with me, which took place roughly 28 years ago. I have taken multiple lie detector tests that affirm I never sexually assaulted anyone. Alexia and I dated, were intimate and attended multiple events together after she alleges the incident occurred in 1990. I considered her a friend for all these years and continue to have a warm relationship with members of her family. I believe we last spoke in 2006 when she called to express her disappointment over the fact that I had not attended an event honouring her father."

A written statement by Simmons' driver was also provided, which said that the music producer and Jones had dated and their relationship lasted approximately five months.

Jones, who said she was a survivor of sexual abuse, denies dating Simmons. Her therapist also confirmed with Variety that she spoke about this alleged assault during therapy sessions.

According to Billboard, Simmons has been accused of rape by 16 women, including model Keri Claussen Khalighi, author Kelly Cutrone, music journalist Toni Sallie, actress Natashia Williams-Blach, Lisa Kirk, screenwriter Jenny Lumet, filmmaker Jennifer Jarosik, former Def Jam executive Drew Dixon, singer Tina Baker, musician Sherri Hines and reality TV star Luann de Lesseps.

