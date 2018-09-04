Music composer Wajid Khan rushed to hospital after chest pain complaints; doctors conduct immediate angioplasty

Wajid Khan (of the renowned music composer duo of Sajid-Wajid) has been admitted to the hospital after several complaints of severe chest pain on 3 September night.

A report from the Times of India says that medical results have shown that Wajid has massive arterial blockage. One of the arteries is 100 percent blocked, while the other is 90 percent.

After an admission to the ICU, the doctors performed an angioplasty on him without delay. Wajid's family members were in the hospital overnight, including his brother Sajid.

He is said to be stable right now, though further updates on his health are awaited. Wajid is currently under observation in the Mumbai hospital that he had been admitted to.

Sajid-Wajid have given Bollywood several hit songs over the years. The duo have been behind most Salman Khan hit numbers which include tracks from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Dabangg, Ek Tha Tiger, Partner and others. Their list of chartbusters included tracks like 'Fevicol Se' and 'Tere Naina' from Dabangg, 'Mashallah' from Ek Tha Tiger.

The duo are also known to have a special bond with Salman, who has immense respect for their creative abilities as composers.

