Music composer Shravan Rathod, of Nadeem-Shravan duo, dies at 66 after complications from coronavirus
Nadeem-Shravan were among the most popular music composers in the 90s, giving chartbuster soundtracks in films like Aashiqui (1990), Saajan (1991), Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pardes and Raja Hindustani, headlined by Aamir Khan.
Mumbai: Composer Shravan Rathod, of popular music director duo Nadeem-Shravan, passed away on 22 April due to COVID-19 related complications, his son said. Rathod was 66.
The composer was admitted to SL Raheja hospital in a "critical" condition after testing positive for COVID-19 . He breathed his last in the hospital.
"He passed away around 10.15 pm tonight. Please pray for his soul," his son, musician Sanjeev Rathod, told PTI.
The musician had been under observation at the hospital for a few days.
Nadeem-Shravan were among the most popular music composers in the 90s, giving chartbuster soundtracks in films like Aashiqui (1990), Saajan (1991), Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pardes and Raja Hindustani, headlined by Aamir Khan.
After their split in mid 2000s, the duo reunited to compose for David Dhawan''s Do Knot Disturb in 2009.
Shravan’s children, sons Sanjeev and Darshan, followed in his footsteps and turned music composers.
The composer's death came as a shock to the music community in the Hindi film industry with Pritam and Adnan Sami leading tributes.
"Saddened to know that Shravanji of Nadeem Shravan has passed away. Feeling numb. When will this nightmare get over. My deepest condolences to his family," Pritam wrote.
Saddened to know that Shravanji of Nadeem Shravan has passed away. Feeling numb. When will this nightmare get over. My deepest condolences to his family. 🙏🏻
— Pritam (@ipritamofficial) April 22, 2021
Salim Merchant of Salim-Sulaimaan fame, wrote, "Shravan bhai is no more. My respects and condolences to his family. Nadeem-Shravan have given us some of the biggest hits in the 90s. Covid has taken so many lives. Don’t know when will this end...Really saddened by this news."
Shravan bhai is no more🙏 My respects and condolences to his family.
Nadeem-Shravan have given us some of the biggest hits in the 90s.
Covid has taken so many lives. Don’t know when will this end...Really saddened by this news.
— salim merchant (@salim_merchant) April 22, 2021
Singer Adnan Sami also condoled Rathod's demise.
"Extremely saddened by the tragic news of legendary Music Composer Shravan ji’s (of Nadeem/Shravan fame) demise... He was not just an incredible composer but also possessed an ever loving soul & a beautiful heart. May he rest in peace," Sami wrote.
also read
Delhi: At least 37 doctors of Sir Ganga Ram hospital test positive for COVID-19
There has been a spike in coronavirus cases in the National Capital over the past few weeks, and the daily count breached the 7,000-mark for the first time this year
Mamata Banerjee to skip COVID-19 review meet with Narendra Modi
Instead of the chief minister, West Bengal's chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay is likely to attend the meeting, sources said
Sonu Sood tests positive for coronavirus, says he's taking precautions, has quarantined himself
Sonu Sood, who has been hailed for his efforts towards helping people during lockdown last year, says coronavirus has given him "enough time" to solve people's problems.