You are here:

Murder Mystery trailer: Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler are framed for a crime in upcoming Netflix film

FP Staff

Apr 27, 2019 15:54:22 IST

Friends star Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler’s upcoming Netflix flick Murder Mystery’s trailer dropped on 26 April and is all set to take viewers on a roller coaster ride.

New York City cop Nick Spitz (Sandler) and his wife Audrey (Aniston), decide to take a honeymoon vacation after 15 years of marriage. Along the way they meet Charles (Luke Evans), who extends an invitation to join him on a yacht. The couple bickers on anything possible. Their holiday turns into an adventure after they become prime suspects in a murder.

The couple tries to save themselves and buckle up to fight back. Gemma Arterton, Luis Gerardo Mendez, and Terence Stamp are also part of the cast, writes IndieWire.


The trailer depicts the film as a union of all emotions from love to anger, a tragedy to comedy, set to Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do'

Aniston has starred in Netflix's Dumplin' with Danille MacDonald while Sandler was seen in The Meyerowitz Stories: New and Selected alongside Dustin Hoffman, Ben Stiller and Emma Thompson.

The streaming giant will premiere Murder Mystery on 14 June.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Apr 27, 2019 15:59:21 IST

tags: Adam Sandler , Ben Stiller , dumplin , Dustin Hoffman , Emma Thompson , Gemma Arterton , Jennifer Aniston , luis gerargo mendez , Luke Evans , murder mystery , Netflix , Now Streaming , NowStreaming , Taylor Swift , terence stamp , The Meyerowitz Stories: New and Selected

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

BONDiNG trailer: Zoe Levin is a dominatrix, Brendan Scannell her bodyguard in Netflix comedy series

BONDiNG trailer: Zoe Levin is a dominatrix, Brendan Scannell her bodyguard in Netflix comedy series

The Office, Friends reportedly surpass Netflix Originals to become most-watched shows on streaming platform

The Office, Friends reportedly surpass Netflix Originals to become most-watched shows on streaming platform

Beyonce reportedly strikes $60 mn deal with Netflix for three projects, including Homecoming

Beyonce reportedly strikes $60 mn deal with Netflix for three projects, including Homecoming