Murder Mystery trailer: Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler are framed for a crime in upcoming Netflix film

Friends star Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler’s upcoming Netflix flick Murder Mystery’s trailer dropped on 26 April and is all set to take viewers on a roller coaster ride.

New York City cop Nick Spitz (Sandler) and his wife Audrey (Aniston), decide to take a honeymoon vacation after 15 years of marriage. Along the way they meet Charles (Luke Evans), who extends an invitation to join him on a yacht. The couple bickers on anything possible. Their holiday turns into an adventure after they become prime suspects in a murder.

The couple tries to save themselves and buckle up to fight back. Gemma Arterton, Luis Gerardo Mendez, and Terence Stamp are also part of the cast, writes IndieWire.

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston's lavish European vacation has it all: incredible cuisine, breathtaking sights, luxurious accommodations, and a murder someone is trying to pin on them. pic.twitter.com/cJ10WaPt1q — Netflix US (@netflix) April 26, 2019



The trailer depicts the film as a union of all emotions from love to anger, a tragedy to comedy, set to Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do'.

Aniston has starred in Netflix's Dumplin' with Danille MacDonald while Sandler was seen in The Meyerowitz Stories: New and Selected alongside Dustin Hoffman, Ben Stiller and Emma Thompson.

The streaming giant will premiere Murder Mystery on 14 June.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Apr 27, 2019 15:59:21 IST

