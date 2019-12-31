Murder Mystery, Stranger Things 3 among most popular releases of 2019 on Netflix, reveals streaming giant

Netflix has taken out multiple lists of the top 10 favourites, emphasising the most-viewed films and television series of the year in the United States on the streaming platform.

As per reports on their lists, Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler-starrer Murder Mystery aced the above mentioned list. As far as television series was concerned, the third season of Stranger Things was the most popular. Tidying Up With Marie Kondo bagged the first spot as the most-viewed nonfiction release of the year.

For reference, most 'popular' denotes any project which released on the platform in 2019, and was most viewed within 28 days of its premiere on Netflix. A viewer (in this respect) is defined as any person who has watched at least two minutes of any of these programs.

Out of all the top 10 most popular titles housed on the streaming platform, only one film or series was not a Netflix original release: The Incredibles 2. Out of all the top 10 projects overall, six of them were Netflix original films — which is a clear indication of how much the platform has grown and consolidated its position in the cinema space after it launched its relatively nascent film slate in 2015 with Beasts of No Nation.

Overall Most Popular Releases of 2019

1. Murder Mystery

2. Stranger Things 3

3. 6 Underground

4. The Incredibles 2

5. The Irishman

6. The Witcher

7. Triple Frontier

8. Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

9. The Umbrella Academy

10. The Highwaymen

Top 10 Most Popular Series Releases of 2019

1. Stranger Things 3

2. The Witcher

3. The Umbrella Academy

4. Dead to Me

5. You: Season 2

6. When They See Us

7. Unbelievable: Limited Series

8. Sex Education

9. 13 Reasons Why: Season 3

10. Raising Dion

Top 10 Most Popular Movie Releases of 2019

1. Murder Mystery

2. 6 Underground

3. The Incredibles 2

4. The Irishman

5. Triple Frontier

6. Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

7. The Highwaymen

8. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

9. Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2

10. Secret Obsession

Top 10 Most Popular Nonfiction Releases of 2019

1. Tidying Up With Marie Kondo

2. Jailbirds

3. Rhythm + Flow

4. You vs. Wild

5. Nailed It! Season 3

6. Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019: Freshly Brewed

7. Awake: The Million Dollar Game

8. Sugar Rush Christmas

9. Prank Encounters

10. Sugar Rush: Season 2

Updated Date: Dec 31, 2019 09:51:15 IST