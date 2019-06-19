Murder Mystery: Netflix claims Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler's film watched by 30 mn accounts in first three days

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler-starrer Murder Mystery was watched by 30 million Netflix account holders worldwide in the first three days of its release. The streaming company, in a tweet, revealed on Tuesday that 13.37 million accounts streamed the film in the US and Canada, and 17.5 million streamed it abroad.

A Netflix spokesperson confirmed the same with Variety, adding that a view is only counted if the user has completed 70 percent of the film.

🚨ADAM SANDLER AND JENNIFER ANISTON BREAKING NEWS ALERT🚨 30,869,863 accounts watched Murder Mystery in its first 3 days - the biggest opening weekend ever for a Netflix Film. 13,374,914 accounts in the US and Canada, and 17,494,949 more worldwide. — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) June 18, 2019

In December 2018, Sandra Bullock's post-apocalyptic survival story Bird Box was watched by over 45 million Netflix accounts during its first week.

Murder Mystery follows New York City cop Nick Spitz (Sandler) and his wife Audrey (Aniston), who decide to take a honeymoon vacation after 15 years of marriage. Along the way they meet Charles (Luke Evans), who extends an invitation to join him on a yacht. The couple bickers on anything possible. Their holiday turns into an adventure after they become prime suspects in a murder. The couple tries to save themselves and buckle up to fight back.

This film brings Aniston and Sandler together on screen after Just Go With It from 2011, also starring Brooklyn Decker and Nicole Kidman.

Updated Date: Jun 19, 2019 11:53:36 IST