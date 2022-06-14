Munawar Faruqui chose to take a clever (or so he thought) jibe at Justin Bieber’s serious condition.

When it comes to stand-up comedy, there will always be a pre-Roast and a post-Roast phase. Roast here, refers to the infamous AIB roast which made AIB a household name and led to FIRs being launched against the comics of the infamous (and now defunct) comedy collective.

Being a stand-up comic in India isn’t easy and that is something most of us, if not all of us, can agree on. What’s disturbing though, is when a stand-up comic, who was a poster boy of free speech once, mocks a patient of facial paralysis to score political brownie points.

For the uninitiated, Munawar on Saturday tweeted, “Dear Justin Bieber, I can totally understand Even here in India right side not working properly.” Faruqui was taking a dig at the recent Nupur Sharma controversy over her remarks on Prophet Muhammad, which triggered nationwide protest and outrage from the Gulf nations. Bieber, in an Instagram video, shared with his fans that he was suffering from facial paralysis - a symptom of Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Instead of debunking the misinformation related to vaccination and myths circulating on the Internet regarding the syndrome, Faruqui chose to take a clever (or so he thought) jibe at Bieber’s serious condition. It is tone deaf, inappropriate and almost discriminatory to joke about illnesses.

What was particularly surprising though, was that none of Faruqui’s peers - the likes of Kunal Kamra, Samay Raina and others - call him out over the blatantly insensitive tweet. Why did the community of stand-up comics, who claim to be progressive, woke, tight knit, and support each other through thick and thin, not call out Faruqui? Why was Tanmay Bhat, who in his YouTube livestreams, repeatedly talks about the importance of comedy ‘punching up’ instead of ‘punching down’, silent when his peer mocked those suffering from physical ailment as serious as facial paralysis?

The deafening silence of the stand-up community reeks of hypocrisy, to say the least. The lack of an apology from the stand-up comic who cracked the problematic joke, is well, problematic. But what’s more concerning is that the stand-up community who takes the moral high ground and claims to be the most progressive of the lot, doesn’t call out problematic people.

With Munawar, however, the problem isn’t just this joke. It is his public persona, his personal life and of course, some jokes which landed him behind the bars…

Munawar’s Fall From Grace

Watching Munawar Faruqui open up about his past trauma on the show Lock Upp pulled our heartstrings and made him seem more endearing and human. When he broke down talking about his childhood trauma which involved losing his mother - a domestic abuse survivor - to suicide, tears rolled down Kangana’s eyes who, otherwise, was very stoic and firm throughout the show.

Faruqui’s story on child abuse too, was gut wrenching and cathartic. If that wasn’t enough, the comic’s rise to fame - him starting from a humble background and making it big in the world of comedy, despite the arrests and court cases, made him seem more human and relatable to a large section of the audience, which was otherwise alienated due to his political leanings.

It was, perhaps, Munawar’s image as the perfect middle class Dongri boy who rose from the ranks and made a name for himself, that made him win Lock Upp.



That was when it all came crashing down.

A day after Munawar’s win, he posted a photograph on Instagram with his 19-year-old girlfriend, Nazima aka ‘Bubby’.

