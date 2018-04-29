Mumtaz's daughter dispels death rumours; says veteran actress is 'fit and healthy'

Dismissing reports of veteran actor Mumtaz's death, her younger daughter Tanya Madhvani on Sunday said her mother is "fit and healthy".

Her statement comes after rumours went viral on social media about Mumtaz's death. "... there are some rumors going around that my mother wasn't well and I would like her fans to know that she is doing brilliantly. It is just a rumour. She is in Rome with me and we are going for shopping today to buy some plants for my garden. "We will be taking some pictures so you can see how fit and healthy she is. So don't listen to anything that you read in paper or online it is all just a rumour," Tanya said, posting a video on her Instagram account.

Mumtaz, 70, lives in London with her family.

One of the popular actresses in the 1970s, Mumtaz featured in films such as Mela, Apradh, Nagin, Ram Aur Shyam and Khilona.

