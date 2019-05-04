Mumtaz's daughter dismisses rumours of veteran actress' demise: She is fine and healthy

Dismissing reports of veteran actor Mumtaz's death, a family member said Friday (3 May) that the yesteryear star is fit and fine.

There were reports on social media that the actor passed away Friday.

"She is alive, fit and fine. she wants to know why everybody is spreading false news," a family member told Press Trust of India.

Mumtaz, 71, lives in London with her family.

Last year in April, there were rumours about her demise which Mumtaz's younger daughter Tanya Madhvani had denied on social media. She even posted a response to the rumours on Instagram saying, "Hi, this is just a post to say that my mother is fine. She is in London. Komal Nahta has started some rumours and do not listen to them. She's sending her love and kiss to you all."

Director Milap Zaveri also confirmed the same on Twitter. He wrote that Mumtaz would like the rumours to stop.

Not true. Just spoke to Mumtaz Aunty and her nephew @Shaadrandhawa on conference. She is hale and hearty https://t.co/u372f1gVPk — Milap (@zmilap) May 3, 2019

Mumtaz Aunty is alive and absolutely fine. Just spoke to her and @Shaadrandhawa her nephew. She would like for the rumors to stop 🙏 https://t.co/S79v5KEjcD — Milap (@zmilap) May 3, 2019

Bollywood trade analyst Komal Nahta had first tweeted regarding Mumtaz's death on Twitter. However, he has now retracted the tweet and shared an apology.

Extremely sorry for posting news about Mumtaz ji’s demise. By God’s grace, she is hale and hearty. The incorrect news is gaining ground in the film trade. But to set the record straight, Mumtaz ji is absolutely fine. — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) May 3, 2019

One of the popular actresses in the 1970s, Mumtaz featured in films such as Mela, Apradh, Nagin, Bramachari, Ram Aur Shyam, Do Raste and Khilona.

