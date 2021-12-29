The legendary iconic Mumtaz remembers her favourite co-star Rajesh Khanna on his 79th birth anniversary

The phone rings. “Main Mumtaz bol rahi hoon….My son-in-law Fardeen told me you wanted to talk to me. Maaf kijiyega phone karne mein der ho gayi,”says that legendary voice from the other hand. A thousand images from Mumtaz’s movies play in my mind as I speak this iconic woman, one of my most favourite actresses.

Mumtazji, Aap kaisi hoon?

Theek hoon, Achchi hoon. I’ve come to my son-in-law Fardeen and daughter Natasha’s place. There is a lot of noise around here. Let me go to a secluded corner then we can talk.

You are in Mumbai? Where’s your headquarter these days?

Well, I’ve houses in London, Nairobi, and Mumbai. So you tell me where my home is.

In the heart of millions of Indians?

(Laughs) Haan, woh toh hai. Varna kaun kissey yaad karta hai itne dinon ke baad (otherwise who is remembered after so long?)

Why did you quit and leave at the peak of your career just because you got married?

Maine industry hi nahin chhoda. Shaher aur mulk bhi chhod diya. I got married to the man I loved. I had two lovely daughters. Now I’ve four beautiful grandchildren and they’re the loves of my life. I couldn’t have asked for more. No regrets about leaving the industry.

Your last few films were all with your favourite co-star Rajesh Khanna?

He was my favourite, no doubt. And I was his favourite. I can’t remember how many films we did together. But we were constantly working together, right till I quit the industry. My last three films were with Kakajee (Khanna).

Which of your films with him were your favourites?

Dekhiye, unke filmon mein heroine ko zyada kuch karna ko nahin hota tha (in his films the leading lady didn’t have much to do). But I like that film which featured the song Duniya mien logon ko dokha kabhi ho jata hai…

Apna Desh?

Yes, I had a well-etched role in that. Then there was Aap Ki Kasam where both of us were equally important. It had a very controversial subject where the wife leaves her suspicious husband although she’s pregnant. I remember Kakajee and I had heated discussions with the film’s producer-director J Om Prakash Ji about whether the film will work or not. Eventually, it was made and it was a big hit.

Yes, the song Jai jai shiv Shankar was a smash hit?

Yes, Kakajee and I shot many hit songs in all our films. My favourites were Bindiya chamkegi in Do Raaste, Duniya mein logon ko in Apna Desh, Jai jai shiv shankar in Aap Ki Kasam.

Your last film Aaina also starred Rajesh Khanna. The whole film revolved around your character. You were smashingly powerful as a daughter of an impoverished Brahmin family who takes to prostitution to make ends meet?

Yes, that was the only film of ours where Kakajee took a backseat. But that was his guest appearance. That was a very powerful subject, directed by a very powerful and influential director of the South (K Balachander). The film flopped. People could not accept the heroine’s character. Many years later Yash Raj Films made the same subject (Laga Chunri Mein Daag). Lekin Woh Bhi Nahin Chali (that didn’t succeed either).

It was said Rajesh Khanna was moody temperamental and unpunctual?

Not with me. The only time he’d get upset with me was when I signed films with other heroes. He would go and sulk in the corner.

But he worked with other heroines, especially Sharmila Tagore?

Ah, but there are separate rules for men and women. You should know. You are a man. He always treated me with the utmost affection and care. He affectionately called me ‘Moti’.

Why would he call you that?

Because I was always on the plump side, that’s the way it was. And I didn’t mind. As far as being moody is concerned, I was the friendliest person on the set. I sat and chatted with all the technicians between shots. I never behaved like a star. So why would anyone behave like a star with me?

One question that I always wanted to ask you: what was the secret behind your fixation on the colour orange? All your best songs were shot in orange costumes?

Yes, you noticed?! Indeed orange was my favourite colour. I am a very fair-complexioned girl of Persian origin. Bright colours suited me. I especially loved orange. I’d sit with my costume designer Bhanu Athaiya and make sure the orange colour figured in the songs and dances. I remember for one song Aaj Kal Tere mere pyar ke charche in the film Bramhachari, we opted for an orange saree instead of a gown. Normally I would dance in western outfits for a western-rhythmed song like this. But on this occasion, the Sippys(producers of Bramhachari) insisted on a saree. So Bhanu and I created a specially designed saree. The song had a lot of jerks and movements. So we had to make sure the saree remained in place.

That orange saree in Bramhachari went on to be a craze?

In this business, you never know what would work. It was all destiny.