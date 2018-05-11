Mumbai's famous RK studios to undergo redevelopment after 2017 fire; Kapoor family draw two-phase plans

Eight months after the iconic RK Studios — built in 1945 by the showman of Indian film industry Raj Kapoor — was gutted in an unfortunate fire, the Kapoor clan has drawn plans for its future and is looking at development as an option, Mid Day reports.

The family matriarch, Krishna Kapoor, wife of late Raj Kapoor and her sons Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor; and daughters Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain have been toying between options of retaining studio filming facility and redeveloping other commercial structures in the two-acre plot of prime land in Chembur. “We are thinking of redevelopment. We are going to develop the place in two phases - one will have the facility of a studio, keeping the spirit of the studio alive. The rest will be developed [in the same way] that the other studios have done. There are few builders who we are in negotiations with, and we will develop it as a commercial place. It's located in a strategic area, with the Mumbai-Pune highway close by. The new airport will also come up nearby. There are no hotels around in the area. So we are keeping all these factors in mind; we're still in talks,” said Rishi Kapoor.

His brother Randhir Kapoor has suggested that building a new studio is an expensive proposition today, especially in a day and age when studio shoots have reduced dramatically and most of the film industry is now concentrated in the western side of the city at the Film City.

The iconic studio had suffered a massive loss of artifacts and precious memorabilia of Indian cinema history when on 16 September last year, the studio caught on fire on the set of Super Dancer 2.

