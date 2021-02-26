Mumbai Saga trailer: John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi fight it out in Sanjay Gupta's gangster drama

Also starring Suniel Shetty and Prateik Babbar, Mumbai Saga will hit the theatres on 19 March

After releasing the teaser a few days ago, the makers of John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer Mumbai Saga have finally released the film's trailer on Friday, 26 February. The trailer shows how John Abraham's character Amartya Rao rose from the streets of Bombay to become a top gangster who wreaks havoc in the city.

While Emraan's character is that of a cop who has vowed to shoot Amartya Rao on the head and win Rs 10 crore prize money. From high octane action scenes to powerful dialogues, the trailer surely packs a solid punch.

Check out the trailer here

Bandook Toh Sirf Shauk Ke Liye Rakhta Hoon,

Darrane Ke Liye Naam Hi Kaafi Hai - Amartya Rao! Presenting the trailer of Saga of the year!https://t.co/4eMu9rG5Cy#MumbaiSaga TRAILER OUT NOW.

film IN CINEMAS on 19th March, 2021. — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) February 26, 2021

The film also features Suniel Shetty, Rohit Roy, Gulshan Grover, Prateik Babbar, Mahesh Manjrekar and Amol Gupte in pivotal roles.

Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta and Sangeeta Ahil are the producers of the film set in the 1980s-'90s just before Bombay was renamed Mumbai. The gangster drama will showcase how the underworld, the politicians, and the cops changed Bombay's landscape and it became Mumbai.

Sanjay Gupta is making a comeback to the gangster-drama genre after a gap of 8 years. His last gangster drama was Shootout At Wadala, which also featured John Abraham.

Sanjay Gupta has been very clear about releasing Mumbai Saga in theatres and not on any OTT platform despite the coronavirus pandemic that had forced many filmmakers to release many big and small films to release on streaming giants.

Mumbai Saga is gearing up to hit the theatres on 19 March.