Mumbai Saga teaser sees a face-off between John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in Sanjay Gupta's gangster drama

Mumbai Saga is all set to hit the big screens on 19 March.

Makers of John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer Mumbai Saga have finally released the teaser of the much-awaited gangster drama. Directed by Sanjay Gupta, the film will see Abraham playing a gangster named Amartya Rao who wreaks havoc in Bombay. Hashmi plays a cop who will fight it out with the gangsters. His motto is to make the city violence-free.

Mumbai Saga teaser gives a glimpse of the fictitious events that led to the transformation of Bombay into Mumbai. The film also features Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Rohit Roy, Gulshan Grover and Amol Gupte in important roles.

Check out the teaser here

When Bombay wasn't Mumbai,

And violence ruled the streets!

Get ready to witness the Saga of the Year.#MumbaiSaga, in Cinemas on 19th March. https://t.co/SlivdY1xAL — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) February 24, 2021

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sangeeta Ahir and Anuradha Gupta, the film is set in the 1980s-'90s just before Bombay was renamed Mumbai and will showcase how the underworld, the politicians, and the cops changed the city's landscape.

Mumbai Saga marks the 53-year-old director's return to the gangster-drama genre, eight years after Shootout at Wadala.

Gupta, who has also written the film, said despite the coronavirus pandemic that had forced many filmmakers to release their projects on OTT, he wanted a theatrical release for Mumbai Saga as it is meant to be consumed on the big screen.

"I was certain that I had a story that everyone would love to watch on the big screen, enjoying the company of their loved ones with a bucket of popcorn. And here we are, ready to rock the cinemas with Mumbai Saga, a story that's unlike any other," he said in a statement.

